ST. JOHN, IN - Paul A. Malatestinic, age 52, late of St. John formerly of Highland, passed away May 2, 2020 after a 4-year battle with cancer. Beloved husband of Lynn (nee Treffert) for 26 years. Loving father of Megan, Eric, and Jacob. Devoted son of William and Joan Malatestinic. Dearest brother of William Jr. (Elizabeth) Malatestinic, Wendy (Michael) Sven-strup, Michael (Rhonda) Malatestinic, and David (Karen) Malatestinic. Dear son-in-law of John and Patricia Treffert and brother-in-law of Paul (Rachel) Treffert and Joel (Amy) Treffert. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

Paul graduated from Bishop Noll Institute in 1985. While at Noll he participated in sports and was a member of the 1984 State Finalist Baseball Team. He then attended Illinois Benedictine University in Lisle, IL where he played baseball and later transferred to Marquette University, Milwaukee, WI where he received a degree in Electrical Engineering.

Paul worked at U.S. Steel for two years after graduation. He spent a majority of his career at the family business alongside his father and brother Michael at T&M Equipment Co. in the design and manufacturing of overhead traveling cranes and was proud to become a co-owner.