ST. JOHN, IN — Paul A. Malatestinic, age 52, late of St. John, formerly of Highland, passed away May 2, 2020, after a 4-year battle with cancer. Beloved husband of Lynn (nee Treffert) for 26 years. Loving father of Megan, Eric and Jacob. Devoted son of William and Joan Malatestinic. Dearest brother of William Jr. (Elizabeth) Malatestinic, Wendy (Michael) Sven-strup, Michael (Rhonda) Malatestinic and David (Karen) Malatestinic. Dear son-in-law of John and Patricia Treffert and brother-in-law of Paul (Rachel) Treffert and Joel (Amy) Treffert. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Paul was the proud co-owner of T&M Equipment.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to Hospice of the Calumet Area.

Due to the current pandemic a celebration of Paul's life will be held at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to ELMWOOD FUNERAL CHAPEL, St. John. For more information 219-365-3474 or www.elmwoodchapel.com.

