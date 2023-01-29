VALPARAISO, IN - Paul A. Rommelmann, age 87, of Valparaiso, former principal of Kouts Middle/Senior High Schools, passed away Wednesday, January 25, 2023. He was born in Sheboygan, WI, on March 25, 1935 to the late Henry C. and Marie (Meissner) Rommelmann. On April 6, 1963, in Kouts, he married Jeanette Werner who survives along with four daughters of whom he was always very proud: Sara (Doug) Whitmer of South Bend; Lisa of Valparaiso; Lora (Matt) Dinnon of Granger; and Lila (Brian) Shafer of Aurora, IL; and his six grandchildren who were the joys of his life: Valerie and Chad (Alex) Whitmer, Jack and Kate Dinnon, and Tyler and Jacob Shafer. He is preceded in death by his parents; sister, Lois (Cliff) Phillips; and his brother, Henry.

His collegiate work was done at Valparaiso and Indiana Universities. He spent 42 years at Kouts as a social studies teacher and served as principal from 1967 to 2001. From 1963-65 he was the director of the student union at VU and returned there, upon his retirement in 2001, to a part-time position in the Education Department. He also served in the US Air Force Reserves for six years, primarily as an instructor. During his career he was especially proud of being a co-founder of the KHS Memorial Scholarship Fund; serving as an IHSAA district representative for 15 years; and being recognized by the Indiana Coaches of Girls Sports Association for his contributions to the development of girls' sports. For any success he had, Paul always credited his dedicated faculty and staff, cooperative student bodies, the community, and a very understanding and supportive wife. And it was no secret that he was an ardent Green Bay Packers fan!