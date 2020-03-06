Paul A. Steinhauer, Jr.

Paul A. Steinhauer, Jr.

Paul A. Steinhauer, Jr.

IN LOVING MEMORY OF PAUL A. STEINHAUER, JR. ON YOUR 11th ANNIVERSARY IN HEAVEN 11/14/1969-3/6/2009. Love's greatest gift...... REMEMBRANCE. We all miss you and we always will. Love, Mom, Marian and Brother, Mark.

