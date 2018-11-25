VALPARAISO, IN - Paul A. Trapp, age 94 of Valparaiso passed away Wednesday, November 21, 2018 at his home with his family. He is survived by his six children: Becky (John) Kruger, Dave (Kris) Trapp, Martha (Jeff) Denny of Valparaiso, Liz (Dean) Young of Hartford City, IN, Joanna (Jim) Smith of Valparaiso, and Jon (LuAnn) Trapp of Elmhurst, IL; 13 grandchildren: Kelly (Kruger) Anthony, Liz (Kruger) Naidicz, Dan and Steve Trapp; Mike Denny, Meghan (Denny) Krohn; Jason and David Young; Nate and Briana Smith, Hilary (Smith) Horrey, and AJ and Jessica Trapp; eight great grandchildren, sister-in-law, Joy Hamm, many nieces and nephews, and special friend, Shirley Wiencken and her family. Paul was preceded in death by his wife, Carol (Rusty) of 53 years and his parents (Ira and Blanche) and six siblings: Everett, Maude Meyer, Nondis Stoner, Margaret Kacher, Ruth Wiegand, and Harold Trapp.
Paul was born on July 18, 1924 in Pulaski, IN to Ira and Blanche Trapp. He attended Valparaiso Technical Institute and Indiana University extension classes. He served in the United States Army from 1943-46 in Germany during World War II. He was a Staff Sergeant Battery B 788th Field Artillery Battalion. Paul was a senior district marketing manager at Federated Insurance with 33 years of service. He was especially proud of the fact that he had consistently been a member of Federated's President's Council. He retired in July 1987. After retiring Paul served as a volunteer for SCORE (Service Corps of Retired Executives) Program, did taxes for seniors at the Banta Center, and volunteered at Immanuel Lutheran Church. He was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church of Valparaiso.
A memorial service will be held on Monday, November 26, 2018 at 1:00 PM at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 1700 Monticello Park Dr., Valparaiso, with visitation from 11:00 AM until the time of service, with Pastor Steve Bongard officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Immanuel Lutheran Church, VNA Hospice of NWI, or the donor's choice. MOELLER FUNERAL HOME handling arrangements.