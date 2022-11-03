June 17, 1961 – November 2, 2022

CROWN POINT, IN - Paul Allen Weber, 61, of Crown Point, IN, passed away peacefully at 4:50 a.m., Wednesday, November 2, 2022.

He was born June 17, 1961, in Chicago, IL, to Ronald William and Theresa (Carlascio) Weber.

Paul worked as an Operating Engineer with Local 150 for thirty-five years. He was an outdoorsman who enjoyed nature, fishing, mushroom hunting, and traveling.

On July 16, 2005, in Merrillville, IN, he married Nina (Mikhaylova) Weber, who survives.

Also surviving are three sisters: Loretta (Stephen) Bannwart, Katherine (James) Vogel, and Margaret (Steven) Barding; one brother-in-law, David Case; and stepchildren: Alexander and Vitalii Tsarov.

Preceding in death were his father, Ronald William Weber; and one sister, Judith Case.

A funeral celebrating his life will be held at 11:00 a.m., Friday, November 4, 2022 at Graceland Cemetery Chapel, 1505 Morthand Drive, Valparaiso, IN 46383 with Pastor Doug Sheehy officiating. A visitation and viewing will be from 10:00 a.m. until time of service at the cemetery chapel. Burial will immediately follow. SUNSET FUNERAL HOME is caring for services.

