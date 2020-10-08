GRIFFITH, IN - Paul B. Hayden age 93 of Griffith passed away on Sunday October 4, 2020.

He is survived by his daughter Laura Gaby, grandson Michael (Kristin) Gaby, great-grandsons Matthew and Andrew, cousins Beverly Maywald and Judy Sims, and several nieces and nephews.

Paul was preceded in death by his parents Murray and Helen Hayden, wife Marjorie, brother Oakes Hayden, and son-in law Bud Gaby.

Funeral services will be held on Friday October 9, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at WHITE FUNERAL HOME located at 921 W. Glen Park Ave. (45th Ave) Griffith. Burial will follow at Calumet Park Cemetery in Merrillville. Friends may meet with the family on October 9, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at WHITE FUNERAL HOME.

Paul was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Griffith and retired from J.M. Foster. Paul was a lifetime member of the Merrillville American Legion Post 430 and the Hobart Elks. Paul enjoyed attending family sporting events and golfing.

For more information please contact WHITE FUNERAL HOME at (219) 924-4100 or visit us at www.whitefuneralhomeofgriffith.com.