HIGHLAND, IN / formerly of Dolton, IL - Paul "Bob" Wandersee, age 77 of Highland, Indiana, formerly of Dolton, IL, passed away at his home on Wednesday, December 29, 2021. He is survived by his wife of 27 years, Mary Wandersee (nee Arnold); daughter, Lesa (Patrick) Rosenbaum; and stepson, Eric King. Bob is also survived by his grandchildren: Stephanie (Josh) Leer, Shannon Cress, Braydon King and eight great-grandchildren. Bob was preceded in death by his son, Paul Michael Wandersee; his parents: Paul and Gloria Wandersee (nee Hill).

Friends are invited to visit with Bob's family on Wednesday, January 5, 2022, from 3:00 to 6:00 PM at the Schroeder-Lauer Funeral Home, 3227 Ridge Rd, Lansing Illinois. Funeral services for Bob will begin at 6:00 PM with Pastor John Richy officiating. Bob will be laid to rest at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood, IL. Military Honors will be conducted for Bob before the service Bob was a veteran and served in the United States Army and worked as a Heating and Air Conditioning Engineer. Bob enjoyed fixing up old cars, meeting friends and family for lunch. Since Bob retired, he would stay busy doing odds and ends around the house and going to garage sales. Some of his favorite movies were Hunt for Red October and any movie that had to do with war or airplanes. Bob was loved by many and he will be truly missed.