Feb. 14, 1959 - Feb. 18, 2022

SHERMAN, TX - Paul "Bubba" Andrew Woodrick, beloved parent, grandparent, brother and friend died unexpectedly on Friday, February 18, 2022 at the age of 63 at his home in Sherman, Texas. He also resided in Rolling Prairie, Indiana. Paul was born February 14, 1959 in Michigan City, Indiana to Lester and Mary Woodrick who preceded him in death.

He is survived by his beloved wife, Jacqueline (Ewing) married July 15, 1976; his son, Chad and daughter-in-law, Sarah (Simon) and two grandchildren: Chloe and Colt Woodrick; his brothers: Steven (Beth) Woodrick and James (Kim) Woodrick. Also, many loving nephews and nieces.

There will be a Celebration of Life for "Bubba" on Saturday, February 26, 2022 at Portofino Grill, 3233 IN-39, La Porte, Indiana from 1:00 p.m.– 4:00 p.m CST. In March, there will also be a Celebration of Life held in Texas (Date TBD).

If you have photos you would like to share with the family, please email to memoriesofpaulwoodrick@gmail.com or bring photos to the Celebration of Life.