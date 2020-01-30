HART, MI/FORMERLY OF CALUMET CITY, IL - Paul C. Lessner, age 86, passed away January 25, 2020.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Funeral Services will be Saturday, February 1, 2020 at CASTLE HILL FUNERAL HOME, 248 155th Place, Calumet City, IL 60409 at 10:30 a.m. followed by Interment Services and Military Honors at Holy Cross Cemetery.

Visitation will be Friday from 3:00-8:00 p.m. and Saturday Morning from 9:30 a.m. until time of services at the funeral home.

For information call (708) 862-4480 or visit castlehillfuneralhome.com.