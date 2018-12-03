MICHIGAN CITY, IN - Paul C. Zona, 67, of Michigan City, passed away Tuesday November 27, 2018 in Portage, IN. He was born March 17, 1951 in East Chicago, IL, the son of Paul Zona and Rose L. (Argyelan) Zona.
Paul has lived in the area since 1978, and was very active in the community. He was part of the Masonic Lodge 192 of Westville, and belonged to DeMolay as a teenager. Also, Paul belonged to the International AORBS, and spent 18 years as Marquette Mall Santa and 9 years as a Lighthouse Mall Santa. He was a board member of Canterbury Theatre, LaPorte County GOP, and the LaPorte County Board of Zoning Appeals for 16 years.
On April 7, 1978, in Michigan City, IN, at St. Johns United Church of Christ, he married Ilene (Harrington) Zona who survives.
He is also survived by his three sons, Brian (Kacey) Guibert of La Porte, IN, Rodrick (Diana) Harrington of Kingsbury, IN, Allen (Laurie) Harrington of La Porte, IN; two daughters, C. Sue (Bill) Emerick of Michigan City, IN, Rebecca Mills of Michigan City, IN; three godchildren, Michaeline (Eric) Quinn of Carmel, IN, nephew, Mathew (Carlie) Zona of Valparaiso, IN, niece, Elizabeth (Tom) Zona-Marmet of Madison, WI; Many other nieces and nephews, one especially being Rose (Kurtis) Gregor-Clemans; two brothers, Frank (Debra) Zona of Chesterton, IN, John (Bonnie) Gregor of GA; sister, Maryann (Robert) Zona-Gregg of Chesterton, IN; 11 grandchildren, one especially that he and Ilene scaled back their business for to provide daycare for until he could go to kindergarden, also know as Paul's partner in crime, Nicholas 'booboo' Guibert of La Porte, IN, and 11 great grandchildren. Paul was preceded in death by both his parents, and his two brothers, Lewis and Joseph Gregor.
Paul had a special place in his heart for Olivia and Gracie Dybing, Emily S. Mills, Joseph A. Mills, and an extra special spot for Stephen P. Mills who he shared his St. Patrick's Day birthday with.
Arrangements are being entrusted to HAVERSTOCK FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 602 Maple Ave., LaPorte, IN where the family will receive friends Monday, December 3, 2018, 4:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. and Tuesday, December 4, 2018, 10:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m.
A life celebration will be held at HAVERSTOCK FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, Tuesday December 4, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Mike Porter officiating. Interment will follow at Springville Cemetery, LaPorte, IN.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Canterbury Theatre, 807 Franklin St., Michigan City, IN 46360. Online condolences may be made at: