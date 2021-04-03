NORTHWEST INDIANA - After living a long and full life, long time Northwest Indiana resident Paul Carroll Bryan passed away on March 28, 2021. He was 98 years old. He was born in 1922 in Pittsburgh, PA, to Robert and Louise Bryan. In 1944 he married the love of his life, Rosemary J. Shields. During WWII he served in Guam, Okinawa, and Korea as a corporal in the US Army. Afterwards, Paul earned his engineering degree at Carnegie Tech, later Carnegie Mellon University, and began what would be a life-long career with Amoco. He and his wife started their family of five in Lansing, then moved to Munster where they were members of the St. Thomas More parish.

Paul passed along his love of learning, observation and enjoyment of the natural world, and classical music to his children: Joan (Ken) Vatz, Jeanine (Dennis) Briefel, Roseann (Robert) Erikson, Paul (Sally Morris), and Maureen (Michael) Foos. He took his family camping, hiking, sailing, and canoeing. He was active in the effort to establish the Indiana Dunes National Park, and to preserve Big Pine Creek as a free-flowing white water river. After his wife died in 1984, he became an ardent sailor of Lake Michigan and was an active tennis player and swimmer. He married a second time, and again suffered the loss of his wife, Rosemary T. Munroe. He was also preceded in death by his parents; brother Robert; sisters: Mary Lou and Suzanne; and son Paul. He leaves behind ten grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.