LOWELL, IN - Paul Coppess, Jr., age 29 of Lowell; passed away on Friday, June 19, 2020. He is survived by son, Paul C. Coppess III; mother of Paul Coppess III, Nettie Ann Boshaw; mother, Kimberly (Brad) Keene; father, Paul Coppess, Sr.; two sisters: Heather Coppess and Lauren Kalvaitis; two brothers: Steven and Mark Coppess; grandparents, Pam Grynovich and Olen and Edith Keene; many loving aunts, uncles, cousins, and nieces, and nephews.