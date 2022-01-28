DYER, IN - Paul "Corkey" Lowe, age 83, of Dyer, passed away Tuesday, January 25, 2022. He is survived by his sons: Paul Lowe and Michael (Tracey) Lowe; daughter, Karla (Robert) Schoonmaker; grandchildren: Christopher (Melissa), Tiffany, Staci (Matt), Matt, Cortney (Alex), Stephen, Daniel (Molly), Laura, Savannah, and Sarah; six great-grandchildren; sister, Verna (Frank) Meyer; and special friend Carol Dornhecker. Paul was preceded in death by his wife of 49 years, Emily Kae; great-grandchild, Sawyer; sister, Barbara Scheeringa; and sister-in-law, Sherry Wiseman.

A visitation will be held on Saturday, January 29, 2022 from 12:00 p.m. until the time of the service at 3:00 p.m. at Hope Spring Church 324 N. Colfax St., Griffith IN.

Corkey loved to golf and play shuffleboard in his free time. Corkey retired after forty years of working for Ford Motor Company and enjoyed spending his time down in Florida. www.fagenmiller.com