 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Paul "Corkey" Lowe

  • 0
Paul "Corkey" Lowe

DYER, IN - Paul "Corkey" Lowe, age 83, of Dyer, passed away Tuesday, January 25, 2022. He is survived by his sons: Paul Lowe and Michael (Tracey) Lowe; daughter, Karla (Robert) Schoonmaker; grandchildren: Christopher (Melissa), Tiffany, Staci (Matt), Matt, Cortney (Alex), Stephen, Daniel (Molly), Laura, Savannah, and Sarah; six great-grandchildren; sister, Verna (Frank) Meyer; and special friend Carol Dornhecker. Paul was preceded in death by his wife of 49 years, Emily Kae; great-grandchild, Sawyer; sister, Barbara Scheeringa; and sister-in-law, Sherry Wiseman.

A visitation will be held on Saturday, January 29, 2022 from 12:00 p.m. until the time of the service at 3:00 p.m. at Hope Spring Church 324 N. Colfax St., Griffith IN.

Corkey loved to golf and play shuffleboard in his free time. Corkey retired after forty years of working for Ford Motor Company and enjoyed spending his time down in Florida. www.fagenmiller.com

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Nuland: Ball now in Russia's court

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts