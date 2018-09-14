Paul D. Klausner passed away on Wednesday, September 12, 2018. He was born in 1947 in Chicago, IL to Felix A. Klausner and Irene (nee Galin) Klausner. Paul attended Catholic grade schools in Chicago and Riverdale, IL, graduated from Marian Catholic High School in Chicago Heights, and St. Joseph College in East Chicago, IN.
Paul retired from the Village of Lansing Police Department and pursued his hobby of photography. Paul is survived by his wife, Mary Hyland Klausner; son, Jason F. Klausner; daughter-in-law Jennifer M. Klausner; and his much beloved grandchildren: Addison, Griffin, and Kailey.
Friends are invited to visit with Paul's family on Saturday, September 15 from 3:00 - 8:00 PM at the Schroeder-Lauer Funeral Home, 3227 Ridge Rd., Lansing, IL. Funeral services will begin at 7:00 PM on Saturday at the funeral home. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Humane Society of the Calumet Area, 421 45th Ave., Munster, IN 46321.