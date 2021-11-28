 Skip to main content
Paul Dagnillo Jr.

ST. JOHN, IN - Paul Dagnillo Jr., age 63, of St. John, IN, passed away on Thursday, November 25, 2021.

He is survived by his wife of 42 years Susan (nee Bonea); three children: Paul Dagnillo III, Jenny (Aaron) McGinley, and Michael Dagnillo; three grandchildren: Aidan, MaKayla, and Anthony; five sisters and one brother.

Visitation will be held at the FAGEN-MILLER FUNERAL HOME, 8580 Wicker Ave in St. John on Monday, November 29, 2021 from 2:00 p.m. until the time of service at 7:00 p.m.

Paul was a pipefitter for over 40 years and was a member of the Local 597. He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather.

