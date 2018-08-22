KOUTS, IN - Paul Dean Miller, 91 of Kouts, passed away Monday, August 20, 2018. He was born November 11, 1926 in Knox, IN to the late George A. and Mabel (Jones) Miller. Paul was a U.S. Army Veteran of WWII. He was a longtime owner of grocery stores, purchasing the Kouts Grocery Store in 1963, and retiring in 1988. Paul was a member of the Blue Lodge of Union Mills, Orak Shrine of Michigan City, and the Consistory of South Bend.
On January 8, 1949 in Hanna, Paul married Norma Jean Gibson who preceded her in death in 2011. He is survived by his daughters, Kathleen (Ernest 'Skip') Bewley and Kristine (Steven) Hallberg; grandchildren, James Stoddard, Steven 'Brad' (Kristina) Hallberg, Shelley (Andrew) McCoy, Rachel (Matt) Hamilton; and eight great grandchildren. Paul was also preceded in death by three brothers.
Private family services will be held with burial at Hanna Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials are requested to the VNA Hospice of NWI. KOSANKE FUNERAL HOME handling arrangements.