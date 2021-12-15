Paul E. Borck

STEGER, IL/FORMERLY OF LANSING, IL — Edward Borck, age 72 of Steger, IL, formerly of Lansing, IL, passed away on Monday, November 22, 2021. He is survived by his children: Nicole Borck of New Lenox, IL and Benjamin Borck of Lakewood, OH. Also surviving are his grandchildren: Bella Borck of New Lenox, Morgan Sharkey of Mokena, IL, and Alexandra Sharkey of New Lenox; sisters: Kathleen Borck Magerof Kennesaw, GA, Margaret (Paul) Canady of Munster, IN, and Michele (David) Kalemba of New Lenox, IL; brothers: Noel (Nancy) Borck of Fairfax, VA, Mike (Gina) Borck of Naples, FL; and numerous nieces and nephews.