Paul E. Borck
STEGER, IL/FORMERLY OF LANSING, IL — Edward Borck, age 72 of Steger, IL, formerly of Lansing, IL, passed away on Monday, November 22, 2021. He is survived by his children: Nicole Borck of New Lenox, IL and Benjamin Borck of Lakewood, OH. Also surviving are his grandchildren: Bella Borck of New Lenox, Morgan Sharkey of Mokena, IL, and Alexandra Sharkey of New Lenox; sisters: Kathleen Borck Magerof Kennesaw, GA, Margaret (Paul) Canady of Munster, IN, and Michele (David) Kalemba of New Lenox, IL; brothers: Noel (Nancy) Borck of Fairfax, VA, Mike (Gina) Borck of Naples, FL; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Paul was preceded in death by his father: Conrad Borck, mother: Frances Fiedler Borck, and brother-in-law: Kenneth Mager.
Friends are invited to visit with Paul's family on Thursday, December 16, 2021 from 4:00–8:00 PM, at the SCHROEDER-LAUER FUNERAL HOME, 3227 Ridge Rd., Lansing, IL. Paul will be laid to rest on Friday, December 17, 2021 at the Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery in Elwood, IL.
Paul honorably served our country in the U.S. Air Force from March 1968 – March 1972. He served in Turkey, Italy, and Japan and was an avid photographer. www.schroederlauer.com