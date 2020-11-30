Paul E. 'Gene' Paulson

Jan. 30, 1933 - Nov. 26, 2020

GARY - Paul E. (Gene) Paulson age 87 of Gary, IN, passed away peacefully on November 26, 2020. Paul was born on January 30, 1933 in Chesterton, IN, the son of Frank Z. and Loretta (Ameling) Paulson, who preceded him in death.

On February 2, 1956 at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Otis, Indiana, he married Barbara J. Egielski, who preceded him in death.

He is survived by his two sons: Philip Paulson and Jeffrey (Karen) Paulson, both of Portage, IN; grandchildren: Philip Paulson, Rebecca (Justin) Glass, Jennifer Paulson, and Emma Paulson, all of Portage, IN; and by his great-grandchild, Garrett Glass of Portage, IN.

He was also preceded in death by his brother, Robert J. Paulson, founder of Paulson Oil Company (POCO) and sisters, Dorothy Deiotte and Deloris Steffus.

Gene retired in 1990 from NIPSCO, where he was plant manager of their D.H. Mitchell Generating Station.

In 1991, he founded PEP AND ASSOCIATES, INC. He was a lifetime member of the K of C, Msgr, Ridder Council, and was a Korean War Veteran.