Paul E. Hook
RENSSELAER, IN - Paul E. Hook, age 89, passed away on Friday, October 8, 2021.
He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Marcia M. Hook (Sinkler); children: George M. Hook, Catherine A. Hook, John E. (Teresa) Hook; and Thomas A. Hook; grandchildren: Lauren Hook, Summer Garcia and Chris Hook; sister, Margaret A. Roman. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, and dear friends.
Preceded in death by his daughter, Carolyn J. Garcia, two infant brothers and siblings: Eugene, twin brother Pete, Martha, and Mary.
Paul proudly served in the U.S. Army. He went on to work for U.S. Steel while attending Indiana State University where he earned a degree in education. Paul was a counselor and coach at River Forest High School. He also coached and taught Driver's Ed. at Wirt High School. Over the years Paul coached basketball, football, and baseball. He was a member of the Demotte American Legion. He was an avid sports fan and enjoyed working and coaching children. He will be missed by all who knew and loved him.
A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, October 13, 2021. Family and friends will line up at RENDINA FUNERAL HOME (5100 Cleveland St., Gary, IN) at 12:00 p.m. and follow in procession to Calumet Park Cemetery. Paul's family would like to extend a special "Thank You" to the staff of Autumn Trace and Elara Hospice for their care and support.
For information, please call 219-980-1141.