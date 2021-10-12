Paul E. Hook

RENSSELAER, IN - Paul E. Hook, age 89, passed away on Friday, October 8, 2021.

He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Marcia M. Hook (Sinkler); children: George M. Hook, Catherine A. Hook, John E. (Teresa) Hook; and Thomas A. Hook; grandchildren: Lauren Hook, Summer Garcia and Chris Hook; sister, Margaret A. Roman. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, and dear friends.

Preceded in death by his daughter, Carolyn J. Garcia, two infant brothers and siblings: Eugene, twin brother Pete, Martha, and Mary.

Paul proudly served in the U.S. Army. He went on to work for U.S. Steel while attending Indiana State University where he earned a degree in education. Paul was a counselor and coach at River Forest High School. He also coached and taught Driver's Ed. at Wirt High School. Over the years Paul coached basketball, football, and baseball. He was a member of the Demotte American Legion. He was an avid sports fan and enjoyed working and coaching children. He will be missed by all who knew and loved him.