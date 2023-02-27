ELKHART, IN—Paul E. Maciejewski, age 80, of Elkhart, IN, passed away on Saturday, February 18, 2023. He is survived by his children: Paul A. Maciejewski, Mary (Bruce) Gunderson, and Milissa (Randy) Richards; grandchildren: Terry Richards, Amanda (Nick) Sanford, Molly Gunderson, and Timothy Gunderson; great-grandchildren: Miles and Theodore; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents: Paul and Lottie Maciejewski; his wife, Tena Maciejewski; his brothers: Robert and David Maciejewski; and his sisters: Ceil Zahler, Roseanne Bougie, and Susan Perez.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, February 28, 2023, from 2:00—6:00 p.m., at FAGEN-MILLER FUNERAL HOME in Dyer, 1920 Hart Street. Private burial to follow.

Paul was an avid fisher. He enjoyed woodworking, and liked anything that involved working with his hands. Paul made it known how much he loved and cherished his family. He especially liked spending time with his grandchildren, who lovingly referred to him as “Papa.” He was an amazing father, grandfather and great-grandfather who will be greatly missed.