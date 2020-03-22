Paul E. McCune D.V.M.

IN LOVING MEMORY ON YOUR FIRST ANNIVERSARY

6/11/1959 - 3/24/2019

May the roads rise to meet you, may the winds be always at your back, may the sun shine warm upon your face, the rains fall soft upon your fields, and until we meet again, may God hold you in the hollow of His hand. Your Loving Family

