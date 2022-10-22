March 27, 1944 - Oct. 16, 2022

DEMOTTE, IN - Paul E. Norwine, age 78, of DeMotte passed away at his residence in DeMotte on Sunday, October 16, 2022. Paul "Mr. Big" was born March 27, 1944 in Hammond, IN to Paul H. Norwine and Mary (Onder) Norwine. He graduated from Gary Tolleston HS in 1962.

A DeMotte resident since 1972, he was married to Jill (Reformat) Norwine who preceded him in death on August 31, 2019. As a young man, Paul worked at Superior Meats and then worked for U.S. Steel (Gary Works ) retiring with over 30 years of service in 1999.

Surviving are his children: Paul C.(Theresa) Norwine of DeMotte, Phillip(Nikki) Norwine of Valparaiso, Scott (Leslie) Norwine of Cedar Lake; Grandchildren: Zander Norwine of Cedar Lake, Zach Norwine of Valparaiso, and Maggie Norwine of DeMotte; Sister, Paulette (Norwine) Rospierski of Sun City, AZ: Brother-in-law, Peter (Tammy) Reformat of Hobart.