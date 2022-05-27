DYER - Paul E. Swalwell, 75, of Dyer, formerly of Chicago, passed away May 25, 2022. Paul is preceded in death by her parents: Ervin and Clara; and his brother, Roy. He is survived by his brother, Conrad (Ann); Dearest uncle of three; and great uncle of five. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army and a union carpenter, working out of Local #199. Paul was active in the Chicago Southeast Lions Club, the American Legion, and the Rainbow Beach Handball Club for many years. Visitation Sunday, May 29, 2022, from 2:00 - 6:00 PM at the Elmwood Funeral Chapel 11300 W. 97th LN. (1/2 block west of US 41/Wicker Ave. at 97th LN.) St. John. A private burial will be held at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery in Elwood, IL. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions to Hospice of the Calumet Area preferred. For more information 219-365-3474 or