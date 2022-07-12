June 7, 1927 - July 10, 2022

HOBART - Paul E. Williams formerly of Hobart, IN, died 7/10/22 in Marietta, OH.

He and his partner Dr. Bruce Sharp opened Hobart Animal Clinic in 1954, in Hobart. Paul married his wife, Patricia Ray in 1952. They were married for 64 years until her death in 2016.

In 2003, Paul and Patricia relocated to Marietta, OH.

Paul is preceded in death by his wife, Patricia. He is survived by his children: Jane Farr (Doug), David Williams (Dione), Linda Mitsch (Ray); 13 grandchildren; 8 great grandchildren.

Services will be Saturday July 23, 2022, at 11:00 AM at Evergreen Bible Church in Williamstown, WV.