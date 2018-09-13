Paul Edward Mount

GARY, IN - Paul E. Mount age 87, peacefully passed away on Tuesday, September 11, 2018.
He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Shirley; children, Elizabeth (Gary) White, Debra Mount, Danny (Kim) Mount and Randy Mount; grandchildren, Jason White, Steven (Janet) White, Ryan Mount, Aaron Mount and Lauren Mount; great grandchildren, Maggie White and Matthew White; sisters, Jeannie and Annalee; many nieces and nephews.
Paul Ed was born on July 15, 1931 in Huntington, West Virginia to the late Earl and Gillie Mount. He proudly served our country in the US Army during the Korean War and was the recipient of a Bronze Star and a Purple Heart. On February 13, 1952 he married the love of his life, Shirley Wallace and together they raised four children. Paul Ed retired from Glidden Pigment and Chemical Company.
A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, September 15, 2018 at 2:00 PM at CHAPEL LAWN FUNERAL HOME (8178 Cline Avenue Crown Point, IN) with Pastor Robert Woodrum officiating.
Friends are invited to meet with the family on Saturday from 11:00 AM until time of Memorial Service at the funeral home. Online condolences may be left at chapellawnfunerals.com.