MUNSTER, IN - Paul F. Larson, age 89, of Munster, IN passed away on September 20, 2022. He is survived by his wife, Arlene (nee Rolecki) Larson; children: Paul (Pam) Larson, Jeff (Karen) Larson, Renee (Terry Shaver) Larson, Rosanne (Pete) Larson Frankos; grandchildren: Stephanie Larson, Alec Larson, Brian Larson, Catherine Larson, Derek Larson, Christopher Shaver, and Rachel Larson; brothers: John (Judy) Larson and Dr. Mike (Flo) Larson; and good friends of the family: The Shavers.

Visitation will be on Monday September 26, 2022 from 4:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. at BURNS-KISH FUNERAL HOME, 8415 Calumet Ave. Munster, IN. Visitation from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, September 27, 2022, with Mass of Christian burial at 10:00 a.m. DIRECTLY at the Carmelite Monastery, 1628 Ridge Road, Munster, IN. Interment will be at St. John-St. Joseph Cemetery, Hammond, IN.