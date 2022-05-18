 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Paul F. Misch

  • 0
Paul F. Misch

Paul F. Misch

CALUMET CITY, IL - Paul F. Misch, age 84, of Calumet City, IL, passed away on May 15, 2022. He is survived by his siblings: Irene (Late Fred) Monberg, Thomas Misch, Dorothy (Robert) Mangus, Robert (Late Linda) Misch, and Edward (Late Kathy) Misch; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents: Peter and Cora Misch. Paul was the owner operator of Misch Brothers. He loved gardening and fishing.

Visitation with the family will be on Thursday May 19, 2022, from 4:00 - 8:00 p.m. at BURNS-KISH FUNERAL HOME, 8415 Calumet Ave. Munster, IN. A funeral mass will be at Our Lady of Knock, 501 163rd Street Calumet City, IL, on Friday, May 20, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers donations can be sent to St. Jude's Children Hospital in his loving memory. Please leave condolences at www.burnskish.com

