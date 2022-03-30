Paul F. Watland

After surviving myasthenia gravis 5 years ago, he lost his short battle with cancer at the University of Chicago Hospital surrounded by his family. He was adopted by John and Frances Watland when he was 2 years old. Paul graduated from Glenbrook North High School in 1958 and continued his studies at William Penn College. He enlisted in the United States Navy and served 4 years at Glenview Naval Air Station.

He is survived by his wife, Linda, of 58 years; daughter Christine (Mike) Myers of Washington, Indiana; Erik Watland (Dora Mantis) of Crown Point; and daughter Brenda (Gary) Fox of Indianapolis. He is also survived by his sisters: Ruth Tadlock of Filer, Idaho; Marion MacDonald Young of Winter Haven, Florida; Anne MacDonald Bresset of Lakeland, Florida and brother, Donald MacDonald of Marble Falls, Texas. Paul is also survived by five grandchildren: Oliva Watland, Lucas Fox, Benjamin Myers, Alexander Myers and Hannah Fox. Paul was employed by the City of Crown Point Street Department for 33 years. He was a member of the Crown Point Volunteer Fire Department for 50 years and the IVFA District 2 chairman for 27 years. After retiring, Paul kept busy by serving as the substitute crossing guard for the City of Crown Point, driving the tractor at Kregel's Pumpkin Patch for 12 years with school groups and taking care of those coming in and out of gate 6 at the Lake County Fair for many years. He mowed the lawn at Trinity Lutheran Church for 12 years while also enjoying time traveling with his family and friends.