DEMOTTE, IN - Paul Francis Reczek, age 71, of DeMotte, IN passed away on Friday, August 3, 2018. Paul is survived by his wife of 45 years: Mary (nee Troutwine); son: Paul Matthew Reczek of DeMotte, IN; brother: David Reczek of Homosassa, FL; sisters: Harriette Neiner of Jefferson City, MO and Faith Ann (Charles) Phillips of Holts Summit, MO; numerous nephews and nieces: Richard Neiner Jr., Julie Miller, Danielle Dacus, John Paul 'Kippy' Reczek III, Melissa Zamojski, Heather Laux, Charlie, Joshua, Adam and Zack Phillips. He was preceded in death by his parents: John Paul Reczek and Nina M. Whittenberg; and one brother: John Paul 'Buddy' Reczek, Jr.
Paul served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam Conflict. He worked at LTV Steel for 40 years. Paul enjoyed camping, going to auto shows and cooking. He was also a member of, and very active in, the American Legion Post 508 in East Chicago. Paul and Mary devoted their lives to their only child, Matt, and had a very special bond that Matt will cherish forever. Paul will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.
Friends may visit with the family on Tuesday, August 7, 2018 at GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION & RECEPTION CENTRE, 606 E. 113th Avenue, Crown Point, IN from 4:00 to 7:00 PM. Funeral Prayers will be said on Wednesday, August 8, 2018 at 9:15 AM at the Funeral Home followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 AM at St. Mary Catholic Church, 321 E. Joliet Street, Crown Point, IN 46307 with Fr. Pat Kalich officiating. Interment will follow at Calumet Park Cemetery in Merrillville, IN. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the family. Sign Paul's online guestbook and view directions at
www.GeisenFuneralHome.com - (219) 663-2500