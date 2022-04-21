CAPE CORAL, FL - Paul G. Polus, age 70, of Cape Coral, Florida, formerly of Calumet City, Illinois passed away April 14, 2022. He is survived by his beloved daughter, Jennifer; loving mother Dorothy; dear sister, Barbara Warner; former wife, Elaine Polus; aunt, Josephine (late Myron) Clark; nieces, nephews and cousins. Paul was preceded in death by his father, Paul; his aunt and godmother, Joan Litzan; and his best friend, Kenny Galinski.

Funeral services will be Saturday, April 23, 2022 at 9:45 a.m. from CASTLE HILL FUNERAL HOME: 248 155th Place, Calumet City, Illinois 60409 to Jesus, Shepherd of Souls (St. Andrew the Apostle Church) for a 10:00 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial followed by Interment Services at Holy Cross Cemetery. Visitation Friday from 3-8 p.m. and Saturday morning from 8:45 a.m. until time of services at the funeral home.

Paul retired as a pipe fitter from BP Amoco. He was a graduate of TFN High School and St. Andrew the Apostle School.

For service information call (708)862-4480 or visit Castlehillfuneralhome.com for online guestbook.