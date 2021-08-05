Paul Gregory Dihenes

Sept. 14, 1989 — Aug. 2, 2021

VALPARAISO, IN — Paul Gregory Dihenes, 31 of Valparaiso, passed away Monday, August 2, 2021. He was born Sepember 14, 1989 in Valparaiso to Patrick and Eleanor (Schmidt) Dihenes. Paul graduated from Chesterton High School in 2008, where he enjoyed playing soccer and football. He was also a member of St. Iakovos Greek Orthodox Church. Paul was a comedian, who was gifted with the ability to make others laugh. He was mechanically inclined and could fix just about anything. His caring and thoughtful nature, and compassionate heart have left an imprint on the lives he touched.

Above all, Paul's priority and deepest love was his family, especially his sons. He loved his children dearly and held the title of "Dad" in the highest regard. Paul will be remembered as a beloved son, father, and brother, who will be lovingly remembered and deeply missed every day.

Underneath Paul's happy go lucky demeanor, he struggled with addiction. After a long battle against this ugly disease, a relapse unfortunately took his life. Paul will be greatly missed by many friends and family, whose lives were made better by knowing him.