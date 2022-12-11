VALPARAISO - Paul Gregory "Greg" Lafferty, 84 of Valparaiso, passed away Friday, December 9, 2022, surrounded by his family. He was born October 26, 1938, in Claibourne, OH to Paul LeMoine Lafferty and Edith Lucille (Inwood) Lafferty. Greg studied mechanical engineering at Ohio State University before serving in the United States Army. He made his career as a General Foreman in Maintenance with Bethlehem Steel for 35 years, and then served as an Engineering Consultant for 20 years after retirement. Greg was a member of the Tri-State Gas Engine and Tractor Association in Portland, IN and the Nimble Nomad Owners Group in Florida. He was a wiz at fixing things, and enjoyed restoring tractors, boating, and taking trips in his restored Corvette. Greg will be remembered for his captivating storytelling, his meticulous teaching methods, and his ability to recall facts and details. Greg was a passionate man, a respected leader, a disciplined mentor, and a devoted husband and father, who will be lovingly remembered and dearly missed.