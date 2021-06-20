Nov. 20, 1943 – June 17, 2021

VALPARAISO, IN - Paul H. Bovenkerk, 77, passed away peacefully at the VNA Hospice Center of Valparaiso, IN on June 17, 2021.

He is survived by his sons: Jeff (Candy) Bovenkerk, Greg (Linell) Bovenkerk; a special niece who he loved as a daughter, Julie (Eddie) Luquin; siblings: Bill (Edwina) Bovenkerk, Sue (Jim) Wolters; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Paul was preceded in death by his loving wife Kathleen "Sally" Bovenkerk, his parents; Howard and Violet Bovenkerk, and a brother; Jim Bovenkerk.

A celebration of Paul's life will be announced by the family at a later date.

