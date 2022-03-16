April 15, 1922 - March 14, 2022

HIGHLAND, IN - Paul H. Schwan, 99, passed away Monday, March 14, 2022. Paul was born to the Rev. and Mrs. E. L. Schwan. He graduated from the University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, MI with a B. S in Chemical Engineering in May, 1943.

He started work at the Wood River, IL refinery of what was then called Standard Oil (Ind.) later Amoco, and met his wife, the former Martha Lee Reinhardt in nearby Alton, IL. They were married by his father in Alton, IL on June 17, 1945.

He was transferred to work in the Whiting Refinery in February 1951, from which he retired as a Specialist in May, 1981 having completed almost 38 years with the company.

After moving to Whiting they had a house built in Highland, IN, where they lived for 44 years, and in 1995 moved to a townhouse in Munster, IN (where he lived until his death).

Paul is survived by son Dave, and nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 55 years who died in Nov 2000, also by a brother, Oscar, who died as a child before Paul was born, and by sisters: Mrs. Ruth Schowalter (Wilbur) and Mrs. Myra (Carl) Bennett, and several nieces and nephews.

In 1955 he was a charter member of Redeemer Lutheran Church, Highland, IN where he had held a number of elective offices through the years.

He enjoyed golf and bowling, listening to classical music, and travel. He had visited all 50 states, along with his wife, over a period of years and in 1985 they visited Austria and Germany. In recent years, he and his son have been to various countries in Europe on four different trips and in 2005 visited Alaska and the Yukon Territory of Canada. He has visited nine foreign countries.

Visitation will be Sunday, March 20, 2022, at HILLSIDE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CENTER 8941 Kleinman Rd (one block south of Ridge Rd) Highland, IN, 46322 from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 pm. Funeral Service will be Monday, March 21, 2022 at Redeemer Lutheran Church, 9009 Kennedy Ave, Highland, IN at 10:00 am.

Memorials may be given to Redeemer Lutheran Church in Highland, IN.

