VALPARAISO, IN - Paul Henry Domke, 92, of Valparaiso, died peacefully with family at his side on Tuesday, May 12, 2020. He was born December 31, 1927, in Valparaiso to Edward and Shirley (Foster) Domke and graduated from Valparaiso High School in 1945.

Paul retired from U.S. Steel in 1983 after 34 years of service as a foreman in its sheet and tin mill. He was a lifetime member of Immanuel Lutheran Church.

Traveling with family, especially in the national parks, brought him much enjoyment. Golfing was a passion as he played on courses in most U.S. states.

Paul also enjoyed his daily devotions, riding his tractor, western movies and books, horses, crossword puzzles and Wile E. Coyote cartoons.

On June 15, 1946, Paul married Marcelle Thorpe, who survives. They were one month shy of celebrating 74 years of marriage.

Also surviving are their four children: Paula Rukavina, Carla (Dr. Michael) Weiss and Gayla Domke, all of Valparaiso, and Keith E. (Nancy) Domke of Boerne, Texas; sister Arlene Miller of Valparaiso; grandchildren Tim (Jody) Saylor, Kevin Saylor, Megan (Chris) Marolf, Kaitlin Weiss, Amelia Domke, Rachelle (Charles) Willgren and Justine Domke; great-grandchildren Carolyn, Jacob, Natalie, Owen, Hugo, Khalen and Ezekiel; and many nieces, nephews, godchildren and friends.