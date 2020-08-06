Paul Henry Voss

Paul was born August 23, 1939, in Harvey, IL, to George and Anne (VanderBilt) Voss. He was a devoted family man, proud railroad retiree, avid storyteller, and a friend to many. Paul was a self-proclaimed "Mama's Boy." He spent his early childhood in South Holland, IL, but during high school he moved throughout the Midwest as his dad followed his career with the Rock Island Railroad. Paul graduated from Shawnee Mission High School in Shawnee Mission, Kansas, Class of 1957. He moved back to South Holland in 1959 where he met his wife, Margaret "Peggy" O'Brien, at a PX dance at Thornton High School. He told his aunt that very night that he met the girl he was going to marry. Paul and Peggy were married in 1961 and raised two daughters in Thornton, IL.

Paul followed in his father's footsteps and worked for the Rock Island Railroad for 37 years. After his retirement in 2000, he enjoyed time with his family, horse racing, fishing, and most notably, time at home, which he referred to as "909 Breezy." There with his TV, he named Curtis, he spent many hours arguing politics, cheering on the Chicago Bears & the Chicago Cubs, and later in life, enjoying the adventures of Matt Dillon on "Gunsmoke." It is rumored he may have had a small crush on Miss Kitty. When not at home, Paul spent many afternoons at the Thornton American Legion, entertaining the retired crowd with his colorful stories, shots of Canadian Mist and playing his favorite David Allen Coe song, "You don't have to call me Darlin, Darlin" on the jukebox. Paul lived his life fully with a fierce love for everyone around him. He had a true passion for people, all people. His brother-in-law, Rich, wrote this about him: "I don't think you ever met a stranger you didn't like and didn't get to know in a few minutes. You inspire me with your love of life and your curiosity about everyone you met." Paul will be missed by so many, but his love and stories will live on in our hearts and memories. Paul is survived by his wife of 58 years, Margaret "Peggy" Voss; daughters, Paulette (Jim) Govert and Pamela (Bob) Pechal; grandchildren, Melissa Crose, Rebecca (Timothy) Frye and Trey and Bryan Pechal; great-grandchildren, Timothy, Joshua, Olivia and Zachary Frye; brother, Gene Voss; sister, Georgian (Elmer) VanDrunen; sisters-in-laws, Kathe (Derrill) Bibby, Mary Puglise, Shirley (Rich) McGrath, Sue (Don) Kennedy, Vicki O'Brien and Patsy Rozek, furry friends, Molly and Minnie; and numerous other extended family members.