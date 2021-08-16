 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Paul Herbert Studebaker

Paul Herbert Studebaker

Paul Herbert Studebaker

Paul Herbert Studebaker, 67, beloved husband of Bettyann, nee Lichtenstein, for 36 wonderful years; loving father of Benjamin and Adam Studebaker; devoted son of the late Laura and Hugh Studebaker; dear brother of Hugh (Susan), Karl, Julia and Lawrence (Deborah) Studebaker; treasured brother-in-law, uncle, cousin and friend of many.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Prostate Cancer Foundation at www.pcf.org. Chapel service Wednesday 10:30 AM at Shalom Memorial Funeral Home, 1700 W. Rand Road, Arlington Heights, IL 60004. Interment Shalom Memorial Park. For the link to view the service virtually, shiva information and to leave condolences: www.shalom2.com or (847) 255-3520.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Taliban enter Afghan capital Kabul

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts