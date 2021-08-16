Paul Herbert Studebaker, 67, beloved husband of Bettyann, nee Lichtenstein, for 36 wonderful years; loving father of Benjamin and Adam Studebaker; devoted son of the late Laura and Hugh Studebaker; dear brother of Hugh (Susan), Karl, Julia and Lawrence (Deborah) Studebaker; treasured brother-in-law, uncle, cousin and friend of many.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Prostate Cancer Foundation at www.pcf.org. Chapel service Wednesday 10:30 AM at Shalom Memorial Funeral Home, 1700 W. Rand Road, Arlington Heights, IL 60004. Interment Shalom Memorial Park. For the link to view the service virtually, shiva information and to leave condolences: www.shalom2.com or (847) 255-3520.