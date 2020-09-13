Paul J. Glowacki

Paul made his home in Highland, IN with his high school sweetheart and wife of 36 years, Irma. He raised four beautiful children. He was a hard worker all of his life. His honest straightforward advice and patriotic character set him apart from everyone else. He was a man of few words because none were needed. Paul was innately intelligent in all aspects of life. He was held with the highest respect from all who knew and met him. Paul was the backbone of our family. He is gone but not forgotten.