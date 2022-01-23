Paul J. Jensen, age 50, late of Highland, IN, passed away on Saturday, January 15, 2022, with his wife at his side after losing his life to Covid. Loving husband of Kathleen Jensen, nee Lisek; Devoted son of Gail (Rick) Badeusz; Dear brother of Michele (Don) Niemeyer, Rachael (Andy) Eriks; half-brother of Karen (Randy) Schwartz and

Bobby (Sarah) Jensen; Loving fur daddy to his boys: Brady, Bailey and Cooper. Veteran of the United States Army, avid Alabama Crimson Tide fan, he had a heart of gold and will be missed by all. Private services and interment. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations c/o Kathleen Jensen appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to SMITS FUNERAL HOME, 2121 Pleasant Springs Lane (Rt.30/Pleasant Springs Ln.) Dyer, IN. For further information, please contact 219-322-7300, or we encourage you to leave a condolence for the family on our online guestbook at www.SMITSFH.com