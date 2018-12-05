VALPARAISO, IN - Paul J. Kienzynski, 84 of Valparaiso, passed away Sunday, December 2, 2018. He was born June 29, 1934 in Gary, IN, the son of Walter and Anna (Dawiec) Kienzynski. Paul graduated from Indiana University in 1959 with a master's degree in social work. He was a social worker for the State of Indiana, Highland Schools, and Portage Family Services. Paul belonged to the Rotary, the National Association of Social Workers, and Lake area United Way.
On June 10, 1961, Paul married Theresa (Napiwocki) who survives him. He is also survived by his sons Robert (Liz) Kienzynski of Cloverdale, IN and Richard (Michele) Kienzynski of Kouts, grandchildren Lindsay (Jason) Clemons, Jaime (Tim) Blasko, Ali O'Brocki, and great-grandchildren Laken, Aubree, Ashlyn, Caden, Edward, Eleanor, Ember and brother Walter (Pam) Kienzynski of Chesterton. Paul was preceded in death by his parents and brother Leonard Kienzynski.
A memorial gathering with family will be held at a later date. The family wishes to thank and acknowledge the excellent care given by Symphony of Chesterton Care Center and Dunes Hospice. BARTHOLOMEW FUNERAL HOME in charge of arrangements. www.bartholomewnewhard.com