HOBART, IN - Paul J. Kiser, age 92, of Hobart, passed away Tuesday, November 20, 2018 at Regency Hospital in Portage. He was born in Virginia on July 8, 1926 to the late Ritz and Ellar Kiser. Paul proudly served his country in The United States Army. He was an Ironworker, Local 395. He belonged to New Hope Baptist Church. Paul was a member of the Masonic Lodge 357 and the Moose Lodge in Valparaiso. He was an outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting, fishing, gardening, and bee keeping.
Paul is survived by son, Leslie (Janet) Kiser; grandchildren: Albert Sroufek, IV, Robert (Lisa) Sroufek; great grandchildren: Haley Sroufek, Adam Sroufek, Kyle Sroufek; and sister, Lillian Holbrock and son-in-law, Chet Kmiecik. He was preceded in death his wife, Barbara (nee Phillips) Kiser; daughter, Linda Kmiecik; brothers, Leroy, R.V. 'Junior', Fred, Harlan and James (Ginny) Kiser and his parents.
In lieu of flowers donations to Saint Jude Children's Research Hospital or to the Shriners Hospital for Children in Paul's name would be appreciated.
A funeral service for Paul will take place Saturday, November 24, 2018 at 1:00 p.m. at REES FUNERAL HOME, 600 W. Old Ridge Rd. Hobart, IN 46342. He will be laid to rest at Graceland Cemetery, Valparaiso. Visitation will take on Saturday, November 24, 2018 from 10:00 a.m. until time of service at Rees Funeral Home, Hobart Chapel. For more information, please call 219-942-2109. Online condolences may be shared with the family at