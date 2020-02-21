Paul J. Olejniczak

IN LOVING MEMORY OF PAUL J. OLEJNICZAK Gone, but never forgotten on your 1st Anniversary of your passing. Love, Mom, Mark, Karen, Kenzie & Mandy

