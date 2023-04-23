MONEE, IL - Paul J. Pavletich age 83 of Monee, Illinois passed away on April 19, 2023. Loving husband of Suzanne (nee Lewkowski); beloved father of Lynn (Cuba) Jackson and the late David Pavletich; beautiful grandfather of Jonah (Olivia) and Benjamin Jackson; dear brother of Patricia (late Donald) Dahlin. Preceded in death by his parents, Francis and MaryAnn (nee Gener) Pavletich. Paul worked for 24 years as a Truck Driver for Electric Supply Corp. in Hammond, Indiana. He loved to play golf, helping others and proudly served in the National Guard.