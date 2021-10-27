Paul J. Sikora

Dec. 11, 1934 — Oct. 23, 2021

BURNS HARBOR, IN — Paul J. Sikora, age 86, passed away on Saturday, October 23, 2021.

Born on December 11, 1934 in Gary, IN to the late Joseph and Mary Sikora, Paul was a graduate of Bishop Noll High School (1952) and earned a Bachelor of Science in Commerce from the University of Notre Dame (1956). In 1968, he married his beloved wife, the late, Anne Sikora.

Though Paul worked in various business ventures and served briefly in the Army Reserves, his greatest accomplishment during his lifetime was his family. Paul was a loving husband to his wife of 43 years, a dedicated father to his three daughters, and a doting grandfather to his five grandchildren. Paul served as the greatest inspiration not only to his family, but to each person he interacted with. An active member of the Roman Catholic church, Paul strove to honor our heavenly Father each day and to treat every person he encountered with acceptance, kindness, generosity and unconditional love.