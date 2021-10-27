Paul J. Sikora
Dec. 11, 1934 — Oct. 23, 2021
BURNS HARBOR, IN — Paul J. Sikora, age 86, passed away on Saturday, October 23, 2021.
Born on December 11, 1934 in Gary, IN to the late Joseph and Mary Sikora, Paul was a graduate of Bishop Noll High School (1952) and earned a Bachelor of Science in Commerce from the University of Notre Dame (1956). In 1968, he married his beloved wife, the late, Anne Sikora.
Though Paul worked in various business ventures and served briefly in the Army Reserves, his greatest accomplishment during his lifetime was his family. Paul was a loving husband to his wife of 43 years, a dedicated father to his three daughters, and a doting grandfather to his five grandchildren. Paul served as the greatest inspiration not only to his family, but to each person he interacted with. An active member of the Roman Catholic church, Paul strove to honor our heavenly Father each day and to treat every person he encountered with acceptance, kindness, generosity and unconditional love.
Paul will be remembered fondly for his booming loud voice in church, his corny jokes, his fierce love of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, and for playing nearly 1,000 games of single-hand solitaire. Above all else however, he will be known for his unwavering commitment to faith, family and lifelong friends.
In addition to his parents, Paul is preceded in death by his wife, Anne Sikora; and his brothers: Joseph and Michael Hayduk.
Paul is survived by his three daughters: Anne Brunory of Carmel, IN, Patricia (Jason) Koulianos of Ogden Dunes, IN, and Tina Sikora of Fishers, IN; his five grandchildren: Abigail (Nicholas) Pfanstiel, Christopher and Isabella Brunory, Audrey Cruser and Nicholas Koulianos.
Visitation will be held Thursday, October 28, 2021 at PRUZIN BROTHERS FUNERAL SERVICE, 2700 Willowcreek Rd., Portage, IN 46368 from 3:00 PM to 7:00 PM.
Funeral Services will be at 10:00 AM on Friday, October 29, 2021 DIRECTLY at Nativity of Our Savior Parish, 2949 Willowcreek Rd., Portage, IN 46368 with Pastor Kevin McCarthy officiating.
In lieu of flowers, the family wishes to honor Paul with donations to the Nativity Parish Food Pantry.
Visit Paul's online guestbook at www.GeisenFuneralHome.com 219-663-2500.