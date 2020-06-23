× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

MUNSTER, IN - Paul Joseph Hedges, 75 of Munster, In passed away June 19, 2020 after an almost yearlong battle with cancer with his family by his side. Paul was born on January 27, 1945 in Hammond, IN the son of Mark and Clara Hedges. He is survived by his loving wife, Judy Hedges; sons: Greg and Steve (April) Hedges; his grandchildren: Rosa, Dante and Samantha. His siblings: Pam Petterson and Pete and Mary Hedges also survive as well as his beloved dog, Molly. He is preceded in death by his parents.

Paul graduated from Hammond high school class of 1963 where he was class president with two state football championships and also played for the Wabash football team where he was a member of the Phi Delta theta. Retired from Illinois Tool works. He graduated Purdue University, West Lafayette. Paul owned Video Circle Inc. in Munster and Hessville. He enjoyed watching Chicago sports teams as well as golfing and vacationing with family. Paul also served our country in the United States Army where he served in Vietnam earning a bronze star.