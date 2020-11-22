Oct. 14, 1946 - Nov. 8, 2020

CEDAR LAKE, IN - Paul Kselman died Sunday, November 8, 2020. He was born in Perth Amboy, New Jersey, on October 14, 1946. Paul was a precocious child, learning to read before he went to school. Reading, and teaching literature, was an important part of his life. Paul was educated by the Salesians of Don Bosco, and after studying literature, music, and theology, was ordained as a Catholic priest in the congregation in 1977. Paul was a talented musician, guiding bands in the Salesian high schools where he worked, and a gifted teacher of English literature, which he loved.

Paul was committed to helping others, and in the 1980s his work shifted towards ministering to the poor. Paul told amazing stories about his work in Harlem, in Birmingham, Alabama, and in the Bahamas. Paul was a jack-of-all-trades, running after-school programs, working in homeless shelters and food pantries. Although he did wonderful work for the Salesians, Paul was never fully at home in the congregation; he was too much a free spirit, someone inclined to push against the boundaries. In 1998 Paul left the priesthood and began the last and happiest part of his life.