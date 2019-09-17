Paul L. Bishop passed away quietly on September 13, 2019 with Desi by his side in the Porter Hospital he will be missed by his son Brian and Patti. His brothers Woody and Glenda, Norman and Karen, Zilla and Tom, Desiree and family and friends.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
Keep reading for FREE!
Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.
Visitation will be Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at the house from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Contact (219) 588-6266 with any questions.