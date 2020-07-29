CROWN POINT, IN - Paul L. Meyer, age 72, of Crown Point, passed away suddenly on Sunday, July 26, 2020. Paul is survived by his wife of 50 years, Lydia (Sass) Meyer; children, Shannon Pressner and Kevin Meyer; grandchildren, Ben and Amelia Pressner; sister, Viola Ann Botterman; sister in law, Lois (Wayne)Turczi; brother in law, Marty (Marsha) Kolina and mother in law, Eleanor Schomber.

Paul was a graduate of Hammond Tech Vocational High School class of 1966. Paul retired from Inland Steel with 30 years of service. In retirement, he worked for 15 years for the Lake Central School Corporation; as a school bus driver. In his younger years he enjoyed traveling the country in his motorhome with his family. He had a passion for cars and raced Hot Stuff at the US 30 Dragstrip. During his children's high school years, he was very active in Lake Central Band Boosters. Most recently, he enjoyed his annual fishing trips with his grandchildren. Paul enjoyed life and spending time with his family and friends. He will be greatly missed.