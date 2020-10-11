ANN ARBOR, MI - Paul L. Scott Jr., 72, passed away Sunday, September 20, 2020. Paul was born in LaPorte, IN on November 19, 1947 and grew up in Hammond, IN. He moved to Ypsilanti, MI in 1973 to attend Eastern Michigan University.

He was employed by GM working at the Powertrain Plant in Ypsilanti for 32 years (30 of those as an electrician) and retired in 2008.

Paul will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him. He was a loving and giving son, brother, uncle, and friend. He loved nature as he fed and observed a multitude of animals including his favorite, the many birds near his apartment complex. Paul was an intellectual and loved the academic and cultural life of Ann Arbor. He had numerous degrees and was a life-long learner. Since retirement he loved to travel as well. He was a member of the Pittsfield Seniors and enjoyed many of their trips.

Paul is survived by six siblings: Pam Locker, Patty Cooke, Penny Scott, Pat Scott, Polly (Tim) Stephen, and Peggy (Don) Haynes; fifteen nieces and nephews; two great nieces and one great nephew; his partner, Mary Ann Wroubel and her dog, Lucia; long-time friend, Dave Wines; many, many other friends and acquaintances; and his beloved cat, Annika.